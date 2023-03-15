Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers unveiling new ‘Guns and Gangs’ ad campaign Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Crime Stoppers officials in B.C. held a press conference Wednesday, releasing their new campaign Guns and Gangs which looks to educate the public on gang activity and other serious crimes.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis unveiled the new ad campaign in Surrey.

The ad campaign features a video that will be shown at movie theaters and on TV, as well as signage for posters, bus ads, billboards and social media posts.

The campaign looks to target people who are close to active crime, including partners, parents and extended family members, non-criminal friends and casual acquaintances such as servers, bartenders and special entertainers.

The ad campaign will feature a “unique twist on classic movie posters,” Crime Stoppers said.

Previous gang campaigns done by Crime Stoppers in the Lower Mainland have generated 216 arrests and the seizure of 313 illegal weapons since 2016, officials said.

Anonymous tips may be provided through Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at solvecrime.ca, or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers accepts tips in 115 different languages and will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, a charge, recovery of stolen property, seizure of illegal drugs or guns, or denial of a fraudulent insurance claim.