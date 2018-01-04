Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Rihanna’s cousin

A suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of Rihanna’s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, according to local reports.

Alleyne was killed in the Barbadian capital of Bridgetown on Dec. 26, after being approached by a man who shot him multiple times. He died of his injuries in hospital.

Barbados Today reports that 23-year-old Shawayne DaShawn Williams of St. Michael, Barbados, was charged during his first court appearance on Jan. 3.

At the time, Williams was not required to enter a plea. Witnesses say he was “emotionless” as the charges were read to him.

Williams will be held in prison until his next court appearance on Jan. 31.

Alleyne was reportedly walking near his home on Dec. 26 when a man shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

Rihanna, who called for an end to gun violence, paid tribute to her 21-year-old cousin on Instagram, writing, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #EndGunViolence.”

Rihanna also shared a video on Instagram showing Alleyne smiling and telling the camera, “It’s nice to wake up and see all of your brothers and sisters.”

The Love on the Brain singer captioned the video, “Be grateful for life man. #RIPTavon.”

Fans of Rihanna took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the singer.

you have always been there for us @rihanna, so let us be there for you in return. we are a family and if a member of our family is bad we all sum it up. RIP to your cousin #EndGunViolence ! we are with you my love, we love you RiRi ❤️🙏🏽#StayStrongRihanna pic.twitter.com/3jxSte9qAS — Robyn’s Wife (@Robynswife_) December 27, 2017

I have no word this is horrible. Sending all my love to you, @rihanna. Incredibly sorry for your loss. #endgunviolence 👼🏾❤️ we will always be there for you. pic.twitter.com/SOsph2A2i3 — ☃ (@saintrihx) December 27, 2017