Rihanna confronts Trump about Puerto Rico

Rihanna called on U.S. President Donald Trump to help the people of Puerto Rico as they recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Twitter early Thursday.

The Work singer reminded Trump that Puerto Ricans are American citizens and directed him to the cover of Sept. 27’s Daily News.

“Don’t let your people die like this,” Rihanna wrote.

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!

Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx Story continues below — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

She followed that tweet with another, highlighting the work former U.S. presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have been doing to help Puerto Rico.

Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! #CaribbeanGirl #OneLove https://t.co/vTeuPwOvEV — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

5 living former US Presidents expand their hurricane relief effort to include Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands https://t.co/2HaR9O6ElO pic.twitter.com/AEQSFBUn9v — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 25, 2017

She also tagged Trump in a tweet on Sept. 27, which was attached to a video showing footage of the mayor of San Juan saying “I know that leaders aren’t supposed to cry…But we are having a humanitarian crisis here.”

Rihanna is one of several celebrities who are using their voice and social media platforms to help Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have announced the creation of a humanitarian relief initiative titled, “Somos Una Voz” (We Are One Voice).

“Somos Una Voz” is backed by an alliance of celebrities “working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters” in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“Together, our alliance members reach more than 1 Billion followers on social media across the planet,” the website for “Somos Una Voz” reads. “Just imagine what we could do with big and small donations from the people that we reach, our corporate friends and ourselves.

On Thursday morning, the White House waived the Jones Act, allowing for more relief resources to be shipped to Puerto Rico.

At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2017

Since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Trump has taken part in high-profile arguments with both North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un and the NFL and NBA.

Trump has addressed the United States’ response to the devastation in a couple tweets throughout the week. “Much food and water there/on way,” he tweeted Tuesday, later adding, “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Thank you to Carmen Yulin Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, for your kind words on FEMA etc.We are working hard. Much food and water there/on way — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

America's hearts & prayers are with the people of #PuertoRico & the #USVI. We will get through this – and we will get through this TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/NcmsF4Fqpr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017