September 26, 2017 10:57 am

Twitter explains why Donald Trump’s North Korea tweet won’t be deleted

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Twitter explained Monday that tweets sent out by U.S. President Donald Trump will stay up, despite claims that they violate the company’s rules.

The statement was in response to online criticism over a message the president sent on Sept. 23, which North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho deemed as a “declaration of war.” Twitter users complained that the tweet threatened violence.

“Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” Trump tweeted, following a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Twitter’s policy was updated in 2015 to say: “Twitter bans threatening terrorism and promot[ing] violence against others… on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, or disability.”

But the company explained that the president’s tweet was kept online because it is newsworthy and of “public interest.”

In a thread, Twitter said that while the policy does state that it will remove threats, there are exceptions to the rule and the “public-facing” policy will be updated to reflect them.

“Twitter is committed to transparency and keeping people informed about what’s happening in the world.”

Both the company and the president have faced scrutiny about tweets sent from the @RealDonaldTrump account.

A September poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal found that the president’s approval ratings are negatively impacted by his tweets.

Sixty-six per cent of respondents in the poll of 900 American adults disapproved of his Twitter use.

