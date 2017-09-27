Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony team up for Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have announced the creation of a humanitarian relief initiative titled, “Somos Una Voz” (We Are One Voice).

“Somos Una Voz” is backed by an alliance of celebrities “working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters” in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“Together, our alliance members reach more than 1 Billion followers on social media across the planet,” the website for “Somos Una Voz” reads. “Just imagine what we could do with big and small donations from the people that we reach, our corporate friends and ourselves.

“Somos Una Voz’s” alliance members include Alejandro Fernandez, Alejandro Sanz, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Sensation, Bruno Mars, Camila, Chayanne, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Edward Norton, Enrique Santos, Fat Joe, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, J Balvin, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessy&Joy, Jimmy Smits, John Leguizamo, Juan Luis Guerra, Kany Garcia, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Magic!, Mario Domm, Mottif, Nacho, Narciso Rodriguez, Nicky Jam, Paul Simon, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos, Vin Diesel, and Yandel.

During a press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lopez announced she’s making a $1-million donation to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

She took to Instagram last Friday to tell her followers that she hadn’t heard from her family in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricanes.

“What’s foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help,” Lopez said. “Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts (UnitedforPuertoRico.com) of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Anthony sent an emotional message through a video on social media to people in Puerto Rico over the weekend, in English and Spanish. He said, “Don’t lose faith… In moments like this, it’s easy to feel alone, you’re not. We are on our way.”

On Tuesday, Pitbull announced that he would send his private plane to Puerto Rico so stranded cancer patients can travel to the mainland for treatment.

Dr. Norbert Seda at the Canovanas Medical Center told CNN his hospital was quickly running out of supplies, medicine and fuel for the generators. He added that it won’t be long before a patient dies due to a lack of resources.

Puerto Rico congresswoman Jenniffer González tweeted her thanks to Pitbull on Tuesday. “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Martin has set up his own YouCaring crowdfunding page to collect donations.

Daddy Yankee announced on CNN that he’ll also be donating $1 million to “rebuild the island.”

“Puerto Rico is in a humanitarian crisis,” he said in an Instagram video. “We’re running out of food, and we’re running out of provisions, we’re running out of gas, we’re running out of medicines. So this is a call to action to the international community to act now. We need your help more than ever.”

Puerto Rico encounters the major humanitarian crisis in our history. "Despacito" has received four nominations for the @latingrammys . Today I used this platform to raise awareness and to ask for help from global community. 🇵🇷🇵🇷 A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The public can donate to the fund at somosunavoz.com. Donations collected by “Somos Una Voz” will go to American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way and United for Puerto Rico.