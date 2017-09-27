Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony team up for Puerto Rico
Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have announced the creation of a humanitarian relief initiative titled, “Somos Una Voz” (We Are One Voice).
“Somos Una Voz” is backed by an alliance of celebrities “working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters” in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
“Together, our alliance members reach more than 1 Billion followers on social media across the planet,” the website for “Somos Una Voz” reads. “Just imagine what we could do with big and small donations from the people that we reach, our corporate friends and ourselves.
READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez announces $1M donation for Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts
RESS RELEASE: Miami, FL- September 27, 2017 – Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez announce the creation of “SOMOS UNA VOZ” (We Are One Voice), a humanitarian relief initiative and alliance of some of the most relevant figures in the worlds of entertainment, sports and the arts. With over 1 billion social media followers to help raise awareness of, and donations for those in need, the “SOMOS UNA VOZ” alliance is working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need. Alliance members include ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO SANZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ, ALEX SENSATION, BRUNO MARS, CAMILA, CHAYANNE, DADDY YANKEE, ED SHEERAN, EDWARD NORTON, ENRIQUE SANTOS, FAT JOE, FONSECA, GENTE DE ZONA, J BALVIN, JADA PINKETT SMITH, JESSY &JOY, JIMMY SMITS, JOHN LEGUIZAMO, JUAN LUIS GUERRA, KANY GARCIA, LIN MANUEL MIRANDA, LUIS FONSI, MALUMA, MAGIC!, MARIO DOMM, MOTIFF, NACHO, NARCISO RODRIGUEZ, NICKY JAM, PAUL SIMON, PITBULL, PRINCE ROYCE, RICKY MARTIN, ROMEO SANTOS, VIN DIESEL AND YANDEL To learn more and donate to the GoFundMe “SOMOS UNA VOZ” campaign, visit: somosunavoz.com Funds will be distributed among the following groups: American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for #PuertoRico <https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/puertorico/>, with more beneficiaries to come. ABOUT SOMOS UNA VOZ: “SOMOS UNA VOZ” (We Are One Voice) is an alliance of artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power, and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters.
“Somos Una Voz’s” alliance members include Alejandro Fernandez, Alejandro Sanz, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Sensation, Bruno Mars, Camila, Chayanne, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Edward Norton, Enrique Santos, Fat Joe, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, J Balvin, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessy&Joy, Jimmy Smits, John Leguizamo, Juan Luis Guerra, Kany Garcia, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Magic!, Mario Domm, Mottif, Nacho, Narciso Rodriguez, Nicky Jam, Paul Simon, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos, Vin Diesel, and Yandel.
READ MORE: ‘I’ve lost everything’: Puerto Ricans still waiting for aid after Maria’s destruction
During a press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lopez announced she’s making a $1-million donation to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
She took to Instagram last Friday to tell her followers that she hadn’t heard from her family in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricanes.
“What’s foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help,” Lopez said. “Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts (UnitedforPuertoRico.com) of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”
READ MORE: Rescue helicopter comes to aid of family in Puerto Rico after spotting ‘Help’ written on their roof
Anthony sent an emotional message through a video on social media to people in Puerto Rico over the weekend, in English and Spanish. He said, “Don’t lose faith… In moments like this, it’s easy to feel alone, you’re not. We are on our way.”
READ MORE: Canadian warship arrives at hurricane-ravaged island to find ‘near total devastation’
On Tuesday, Pitbull announced that he would send his private plane to Puerto Rico so stranded cancer patients can travel to the mainland for treatment.
Dr. Norbert Seda at the Canovanas Medical Center told CNN his hospital was quickly running out of supplies, medicine and fuel for the generators. He added that it won’t be long before a patient dies due to a lack of resources.
Puerto Rico congresswoman Jenniffer González tweeted her thanks to Pitbull on Tuesday. “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”
READ MORE: Puerto Rican hospitals in critical condition after Hurricane Maria
Martin has set up his own YouCaring crowdfunding page to collect donations.
Daddy Yankee announced on CNN that he’ll also be donating $1 million to “rebuild the island.”
“Puerto Rico is in a humanitarian crisis,” he said in an Instagram video. “We’re running out of food, and we’re running out of provisions, we’re running out of gas, we’re running out of medicines. So this is a call to action to the international community to act now. We need your help more than ever.”
READ MORE: After Hurricane Maria, humanitarian crisis grows in Puerto Rico
The public can donate to the fund at somosunavoz.com. Donations collected by “Somos Una Voz” will go to American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way and United for Puerto Rico.
Follow @KatieScottNews
NOTICIAS: (Miami, FL – 27 de septiembre de 2017) – Marc Anthony y Jennifer Lopez anunciaron hoy la creación de “SOMOS UNA VOZ”, una iniciativa de ayuda humanitaria en alianza con algunas de las figuras más relevantes del mundo de las artes y el entretenimiento y los deportes. Con más de 1 billón de seguidores en sus plataformas de medios sociales para ayudar a regar la voz y generar conciencia sobre las necesidades existentes para los damnificados, los miembros de la alianza de “SOMOS UNA VOZ,” están trabajando juntos para llevar agua, refugio, medicinas, generadores y comunicaciones a las áreas afectadas. ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO SANZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ, ALEX SENSATION, BRUNO MARS, CAMILA, CHAYANNE, DADDY YANKEE, ED SHEERAN, EDWARD NORTON, ENRIQUE SANTOS, FAT JOE, FONSECA, GENTE DE ZONA, J BALVIN, JADA PINKETT SMITH, JESSY &JOY, JIMMY SMITS, JOHN LEGUIZAMO, JUAN LUIS GUERRA, KANY GARCIA, LIN MANUEL MIRANDA, LUIS FONSI, MALUMA, MAGIC!, MARIO DOMM, MOTIFF, NACHO, NARCISO RODRIGUEZ, NICKY JAM, PAUL SIMON, PITBULL, PRINCE ROYCE, RICKY MARTIN, ROMEO SANTOS, VIN DIESEL Y YANDEL son algunos de los miembros del poderoso grupo. Para más información de cómo donar a la campaña GoFundMe, “SOMOS UNA VOZ” visita: somosunavoz.com Los fondos recaudados serán distribuidos entre los siguientes grupos: American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way y Unidos Por #PuertoRico, entre otros. Sobre SOMOS UNA VOZ: “SOMOS UNA VOZ”, artistas al rescate es una alianza de artistas liderada por Marc Anthony y Jennifer Lopez unidos con la misión de utilizar sus recursos e influencia para llevar ayuda a las comunidades que están sufriendo a consecuencia de los más recientes desastres naturales.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.