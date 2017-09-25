Jennifer Lopez announces $1M donation for Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts

As Jennifer Lopez reminded us with her 2002 hit, the internationally famous TV/film/music star is also Jenny From the Block.

Lopez demonstrated her allegiance to her Puerto Rican roots by making a big announcement on Sunday regarding the hurricane-ravaged island.

Appearing with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a Sunday-morning event in New York City, the Shades of Blue star announced she’ll be donating $1 million to relief efforts following Puerto Rico’s devastation in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

As Lopez explained — first speaking fluent Spanish before shifting to English — she and her boyfriend, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, are committed to helping the Puerto Rico.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Lopez, revealing that the Yankees and Major League Baseball have also pledged funds to aid Puerto Rico.

In addition, Lopez revealed that she and ex-husband Marc Anthony are working together to mobilize a group of more than 30 athletes and artists to bring aid to the Caribbean and to Mexico’s earthquake victims as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Lopez announced that she’s working with billionaire Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks star J.J. Barea (who is of Puerto Rican descent) to fly two airplanes full of much-needed supplies and generators to Puerto Rico.

“We are working day and night to identify the needs,” Lopez said. You can watch the press conference below, courtesy of a tweet from Gov. Cuomo.

On Friday, Lopez took to Instagram in order to urge her fans to help in any way they can, while revealing that she still hasn’t been able to get in touch with family members in Puerto Rico.

“What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there,” she stated in the Instagram video.

“What’s foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help. Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help,” she added. “I urge you to support and donate to the efforts (UnitedforPuertoRico.com) of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”