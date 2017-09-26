Canadian warship arrives at hurricane-ravaged island to find ‘near total devastation’
ROSEAU, Dominica — A Canadian warship captain says a small Caribbean island has suffered “near total devastation,” and locals are growing increasingly desperate a week after Hurricane Maria.
Commander Gord Noseworthy says the Halifax-based frigate HMCS St. John’s arrived Sunday in Dominica, where electricity has still been only partially restored in the capital of Roseau.
WATCH: More coverage of Hurricane Maria
He says much of the water supply has been contaminated from flooding after the catastrophic Category 5 storm pummelled the island.
Noseworthy says his 230-member crew is removing debris from streets, airlifting food and water to isolated areas and delivering medical aid.
READ MORE: Rallying for hurricane-damaged Dominica
The crew also located several Canadian citizens, who have been repatriated aboard a Hercules military aircraft.
Earlier this month, the Royal Canadian Navy ship helped the residents of South Caicos after hurricane Irma battered the small island.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.