Canadian warship arrives at hurricane-ravaged island to find ‘near total devastation’

ROSEAU, Dominica — A Canadian warship captain says a small Caribbean island has suffered “near total devastation,” and locals are growing increasingly desperate a week after Hurricane Maria.

Commander Gord Noseworthy says the Halifax-based frigate HMCS St. John’s arrived Sunday in Dominica, where electricity has still been only partially restored in the capital of Roseau.

WATCH: More coverage of Hurricane Maria

He says much of the water supply has been contaminated from flooding after the catastrophic Category 5 storm pummelled the island.

Noseworthy says his 230-member crew is removing debris from streets, airlifting food and water to isolated areas and delivering medical aid.

READ MORE: Rallying for hurricane-damaged Dominica

The crew also located several Canadian citizens, who have been repatriated aboard a Hercules military aircraft.

Earlier this month, the Royal Canadian Navy ship helped the residents of South Caicos after hurricane Irma battered the small island.