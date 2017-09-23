Donald Trump un-invites Steph Curry to White House, LeBron James responds

Donald Trump says that NBA star Steph Curry shouldn’t show up to the White House.

Trump made the comments on Twitter, one day after Curry told reporters he wasn’t planning on going if the Oakland Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA championships in 2017, were to attend the traditional White House trip.

Curry, the two-time NBA MVP, told a press conference Friday that he thinks the Warriors can “inspire some change” by not going to the White House.

“I don’t want to go,” he said, as reported by the Guardian.

In response, Trump took to Twitter.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honour for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”



It wasn’t clear if Trump meant the invitation was withdrawn for Curry or for the entire team.

Warriors’ general manager said Friday that team officials were in talks with the White House over the visit.

Basketball legend LeBron James weighed in on the back-and-forth; he called Trump a “bum” for rescinding an invite that Curry already declined.

“Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” he added.

The tweet about Curry and the Warriors came one day after Trump told a rally in Alabama that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. Several NFL players, starting with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, refused to stand during The Star-Spangled Banner to protest police treatment of blacks and social injustice.

“That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for,” Trump said, encouraging owners to act.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,'” Trump said to loud applause.

Though Trump didn’t weigh in on Curry’s comments last night, he weighed in on Saturday morning. The comment came in 20 minutes after the news show Fox and Friends played a clip of Curry’s comments, according to CBS news editor Stefan Becket.

