Donald Trump continues Twitter crusade against NFL, takes aim at league’s ratings

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at the NFL again, this time taking to Twitter and making fun of the league’s ratings.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, “Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!”

The tweet stems from a continuous feud between the president and the NFL after 200 pro football players knelt during the national anthem before games on the weekend in defiance of Trump’s criticism of the “take a knee protest.”

The protest continued Monday night after the Dallas Cowboys took a knee before the anthem, with their owner Jerry Jones, among them.

Numerous boos rang out from the crowd at the stadium, and Trump took notice. He tweeted,”The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, what the loudest I ever heard. Great anger.”

…But while Dallas dropped to it knees as a team, they ALL stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made – we love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump has been on a three-day crusade against the NFL since he first criticized the year-long movement of “taking a knee,” which began with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s silent sideline protest.

At a rally in Alabama Friday night, Trump said coaches should get the “son of a bitch” off the field if a player continued to kneel. He then threw additional fuel on the fire Saturday morning by tweeting an attack on NBA player, Steph Curry.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The president’s comment brought new attention to the movement, angering players, coaches and owners.

“There are no SOBs in this league,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Sunday, when at least 200 NFL players either knelt, sat, stretched or prayed during the Star Spangled Banner to protest Trump’s remarks. Three teams didn’t even take the field until the national anthem was over.

On Monday, just a couple of hours before the game, Trump issued another series of tweets about the anthem controversy.