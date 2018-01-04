News blooper: Anchor hilariously abandons live TV broadcast after being interrupted by fire alarm

A fire alarm sounded off in the middle of the ITV News at Ten broadcast on Wednesday night, forcing an evacuation of its London studio.

News presenter Tom Bradby told viewers that they could probably hear the alarm ringing out as he apologized, saying the broadcast would have to be suspended as people left the building.

READ MORE: The best news bloopers of 2017

“We’re not quite sure what to do about it, so I’m really, really sorry about this, but I’m afraid we have to evacuate the building,” Bradby said.

British media reported on Thursday that the alarm was set off accidentally and the broadcast was resumed less than 10 minutes later.

In a tweet later on, Bradby wrote “Sorry about the disruption tonight. False alarm, it seems. Words fail me.”