Birds Hill Provincial Park offering a free family event Thursday

January 4, 2018

Registration is required and can be done by phoning Birds Hill Parks Senior Interpreter at 204-654-6739.

Birds Hill Provincial Park is offering a free guided snowshoe trek around Nimowin Trail followed by hot chocolate and marshmallows around a bonfire.

Snowshoes will be provided for all attending.

The event begins at 1:30 p-m and will last roughly two hours.

