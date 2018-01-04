Birds Hill Provincial Park offering a free family event Thursday
A A
Birds Hill Provincial Park is offering a free guided snowshoe trek around Nimowin Trail followed by hot chocolate and marshmallows around a bonfire.
Registration is required and can be done by phoning Birds Hill Parks Senior Interpreter at 204-654-6739.
Snowshoes will be provided for all attending.
The event begins at 1:30 p-m and will last roughly two hours.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.