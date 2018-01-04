Death of woman in Toronto’s west end deemed a homicide

Toronto police say the death of a woman in the city’s west end Wednesday evening is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to the Callowhill Drive and Farley Crescent area, near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, at 9:35 p.m. with a request to assist with a medical complaint. A spokesperson told Global News officers found the woman with severe injuries and without vital signs.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said crews were called to a house and tried to revive the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, but she died at the scene.

A man was also taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Farley Cr + Callowhill Dr

-Officers o/s

-Woman found

-Injuries severe

-She is VSA

-EMS has now pronounced her

-Death being treated as suspicious

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 4, 2018

Officers initially said the woman’s death appeared to be suspicious, but confirmed Thursday morning that the incident has now been deemed a homicide.

The incident marks the city’s first homicide of 2018.