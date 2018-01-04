Death of woman in Toronto’s west end deemed a homicide
Toronto police say the death of a woman in the city’s west end Wednesday evening is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police said officers were called to the Callowhill Drive and Farley Crescent area, near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, at 9:35 p.m. with a request to assist with a medical complaint. A spokesperson told Global News officers found the woman with severe injuries and without vital signs.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said crews were called to a house and tried to revive the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, but she died at the scene.
A man was also taken to local hospital with minor injuries.
Officers initially said the woman’s death appeared to be suspicious, but confirmed Thursday morning that the incident has now been deemed a homicide.
The incident marks the city’s first homicide of 2018.
