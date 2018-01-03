Van ‘smashed to pieces’ and ‘lying in a ditch’ after Sea to Sky Highway crash: witness

The Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions near Squamish on Tuesday night after a crash that happened at the Cheekye River Bridge, a short distance from the entrance to Alice Lake Provincial Park.

DriveBC said that the highway would likely be closed for hours, with an estimated opening time between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Richy Middleton was heading back toward North Vancouver after a day of skiing in Whistler when he came upon the scene, where about 20 cars were waiting.

From about 40 metres away, he said he saw two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a collision: one a black van that looked like it was southbound, another a pickup truck that was likely heading northbound.

He said the van was “really smashed to pieces and lying in the ditch,” and that the pickup truck had a “direct impact right on the driver’s side.”

Laura Tamblyn Watts was on her way to a family gathering at a cabin in Whistler when she stopped on the highway close to Alice Lake at about 7:30 p.m.

She told Global News that she saw two vehicles that looked to have been involved in a head-on collision.

“It really looks like it must have been a horrific accident,” she said.

Watts had been waiting there (she was about the fifth vehicle waiting behind the collision) for about an hour and a half before a police constable informed drivers that the highway would be closed for some time.

She saw four ambulances leave the scene.

Watts stayed in a Squamish hotel for the night where the phone was ringing with several calls from people who were looking for a room.