January 3, 2018 10:12 am

1 person dies in Sea to Sky Highway crash that closed road for 7 hours

By Online News Producer  Global News

Two vehicles appeared to have crashed on the Sea to Sky highway

The Sea to Sky Highway has fully re-opened after a fatal crash shut down the highway overnight.

At least one person is dead after a van and pickup truck smashed head-on at the Cheek Eye River Bridge around 7:30 p.m.

The collision shut down the highway for seven hours leading to a major backup in traffic. Some people decided to turn back and stay in Squamish for the night.

The highway was re-opened around 2:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

