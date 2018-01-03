1 person dies in Sea to Sky Highway crash that closed road for 7 hours
The Sea to Sky Highway has fully re-opened after a fatal crash shut down the highway overnight.
At least one person is dead after a van and pickup truck smashed head-on at the Cheek Eye River Bridge around 7:30 p.m.
The collision shut down the highway for seven hours leading to a major backup in traffic. Some people decided to turn back and stay in Squamish for the night.
The highway was re-opened around 2:30 a.m.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.
