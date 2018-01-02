One dead in 75-vehicle pileup on interstate near Buffalo

New York State Police said one person died and another is in critical condition after about 75 vehicles were involved in a multi-car pileup on the eastbound Interstate-90 Highway near Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.

Police told NBC News that there were between 15 and 20 separate incidents and the massive crash was likely a chain reaction.

State police confirmed the fatality to WIVB News.

There were other reports of injuries, including one in serious condition.

There was a blizzard warning in effect for Eerie County, which includes Buffalo, and it was around -8 C at the time of the pileup.

In a statement from the U.S. National Weather Service sent at 4 p.m. ET, officials said “travel will be very dangerous to impossible, including during the evening commute.”

State police said on Twitter that the I-90 was blocked in both directions around exit 50 for several hours. It has since partially reopened.

“Motorists should expect delays, and are urged to find alternate routes. Poor visibility is expected during the severe weather conditions,” they wrote.

Pictures from the scene show vehicles that have skidded off the road into barriers or other cars.

Looking pretty rough on highways in #Buffalo right now due to the multi-car accident on I-90. pic.twitter.com/ofA170ACXp — Doug Adams (@thedouglasadams) January 2, 2018