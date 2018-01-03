Bob Layton Editorial: Thou shalt not steal

You heard Tuesday about suspects breaking into cars in the west end and how the Edmonton police helicopter was up in the wee hours of the morning looking for them.

One incident ended with a shotgun going off in the car that had been broken into.

Many years ago, we had the car thefts happening in our neighbourhood. My car and my neighbour’s car were broken into, as well as others down the street.

CDs were thrown all over the inside of my car but none were taken. Police said the footprints in the snow indicated younger thieves, who apparently did not like country music or even 50 Great Banjo Hits.

While I was listing what might have been taken, I received a phone call from a woman two blocks away, asking if I was missing my Bible.

Her car had been broken into and things stolen but they had left behind a nice leather case with my name on it, which she had opened.

I’m guessing they just took it for the leather case and did not look inside until they were safely away.

I’m wondering if, when they did open it, they found themselves looking at the eighth commandment.

What’s the oddest thing that you’ve had stolen?