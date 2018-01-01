Extreme cold warning persists due to freezing temperatures in Montreal

An extreme cold warning is still in effect across Greater Montreal, following multiple days of freezing wind chills.

The areas under warning are:

Châteauguay – La Prairie

Laval

Longueuil – Varennes

Montreal island

The extreme wind chill, between -35 C and -48 C, and cold, brisk air is expected to stick around until at least Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to moderate slightly around the middle of the week, but remain far below the seasonal low of -14 C.

Environment Canada warned that extremely cold weather puts everyone at risk.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia,” it stated.

“Cover up; frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Outdoor workers are advised to take regularly-scheduled breaks to warm up.

Montrealers are advised to keep emergency supplies in vehicles, such as extra blankets and jumper cables.