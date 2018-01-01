London Mayor Matt Brown recognizes diversity and philanthropy in New Year’s Honour List

The start of another year in London brings a new Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List.

“We are pleased to celebrate these London leaders,” London Mayor Matt Brown said in a media release. “On behalf of all members of Council, congratulations on this recognition and thank you for the work you do to make our city stronger and better every day.”

Each year, the list celebrates members of the London community in nine categories of achievement, to recognize diversity and philanthropic work taking place in London.

The 2018 honourees by category are:

Karen Schuessler, arts

Dharshi Lacey, diversity and race relations

George Sinclair, environment

Susan Bentley, heritage

Sister Delores Brisson, housing

Lina Bowden, humanitarianism

Todd Sargeant & Sigmund Bernat, persons with disabilities

Émilie Crakondji, safety and crime prevention

Tom Partalas, sports

The Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List began in 1976, recognizing contributions to the arts. Since 1989, additional categories have been added, including diversity and race relations, the environment, heritage, housing, humanitarianism, persons with disabilities, safety and srime prevention, and sports categories.

The recipients are named by city council, on the recommendation of advisory committees or community organizations, through the city’s standing committees.