London City Hall prepares for a chilly New Year’s Eve

Snow squall warnings and temperatures dipping well below zero are not enough to stop the Forest City from celebrating New Year’s Eve in Victoria Park.

“The New Year’s Eve celebration will go as planned,” said Mayor Matt Brown in a media release earlier today.

Brown adds, “despite the chilly conditions, we hope to see the London community come together for this action-packed evening.”

Celebrations start at 7 p.m. and a number of measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety in the cold weather.

READ MORE: Londoners’ New Year’s Eve plans not hampered by frigid forecast

City Hall will be opening its doors from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. as well as between 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. to offer Londoners a chance to grab some warmth.

Free hot chocolate will be available throughout the night and St. John Ambulance First Aid Response will be onsite as well.

The London Transit Commission will be offering free bus rides starting at 8 p.m. thanks to a collaboration with Corus Radio.

A further list of free activities can be found here.

READ MORE: Frigid temperatures not leaving London anytime soon

Cold weather has forced other cities to modify their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The most notable being Ottawa, which had to cancel musical performances on Parliament Hill.

Keep an eye on 980 CFPL for continued weather updates as 2018 approaches.