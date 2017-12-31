Edson residents asked to conserve water amid problem at reservoir

People who live in Edson, Alta. have been asked to conserve water after a structural problem at the town’s reservoir led to the loss of a large amount of water.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued the warning Sunday afternoon. While there is no risk to the public, people are asked to conserve water to allow levels to replenish and make sure there’s an adequate supply of water in case of an emergency.

The truck water fill station in the western Alberta community has been temporarily shut down while crews work on the repair.

The ordeal started with a water main break in the area of 2 Avenue and 51 Street, according to the town. The break led to low water pressure for some Edson residents.

Crews quickly learned the issue was “much larger” than a water main break, adding there was a partial structural problem at the reservoir.

Underground power has slowed the repair process, the town said on its website, as has the extremely cold temperatures in the area.

“Engineers have been on the scene of the structural problem at one of the reservoir buildings to ensure safety and proper precautions are taken,” read an update on the town’s website. “There may continue to be lower than normal water pressure during these repairs.”

Crews were on scene Sunday afternoon but as of 12:45 p.m., there was no timeline as to when the issue would be resolved. it’s not known what caused the structural issue at the reservoir.

Updates on the situation are being provided on the Town of Edson’s website and Facebook page.

Edson is located about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.