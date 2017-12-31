Crime
December 31, 2017 3:59 pm
Updated: December 31, 2017 4:01 pm

12-year-old Tennessee girl charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old with stolen gun

By Staff The Associated Press
File / Global News
NASHVILLE – Police in Tennessee say a 12-year-old girl fatally shot another girl and is being charged with criminal homicide.

A statement from the Nashville Police Department says officers were called to an apartment early Sunday on a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, the girls were part of a group of juveniles who left the Nashville apartment and stole a gun from a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Police say the girls brought the gun back to the apartment and the 12-year-old allegedly was handling it and pointing it at the others when it went off.

The 12-year-old faces charges in juvenile court. Her name was not released. Police say 16-year-old Brentrice Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

