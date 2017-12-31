Sports
Saskatoon Blades beat Swift Current Broncos 4-3 for 4th straight win

The Saskatoon Blades won their 4th straight game with a 4-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos at the Credit Union iPlex.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
Josh Paterson struck twice and Nolan Maier made 29 saves as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 on Saturday.

Braylon Shmyr and Cameron Hebig also chipped in for the Blades (18-17-3).

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades topple Prince Albert Raiders 6-4

Colby Sissons, Max Patterson and Beck Malenstyn scored for Swift Current (26-9-2). Logan Flodell kicked out 28 shots.

This was the Blades’ fourth straight victory.

Saskatoon will host Swift Current next on New Year’s Day at SaskTel Centre.

