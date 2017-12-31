Saskatoon Blades beat Swift Current Broncos 4-3 for 4th straight win

Josh Paterson struck twice and Nolan Maier made 29 saves as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 on Saturday.

Braylon Shmyr and Cameron Hebig also chipped in for the Blades (18-17-3).

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades topple Prince Albert Raiders 6-4

Colby Sissons, Max Patterson and Beck Malenstyn scored for Swift Current (26-9-2). Logan Flodell kicked out 28 shots.

This was the Blades’ fourth straight victory.

Saskatoon will host Swift Current next on New Year’s Day at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News