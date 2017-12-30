Environment Canada issues snow squall warning for Middlesex and Lambton counties

Environment Canada says upwards of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow can hit London in the evening, with flurries set to continue throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada says a heavy snow squall currently affecting parts of Huron County is expected to shift southwards this afternoon, and evolve into several snow bands tonight into Sunday.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to change from clear skies to heavy snow quickly. Environment Canada says you should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

London, Parkhill, Strathroy, and Komoka are all expected to be hit heavily.

A snow squall watch was issued earlier this morning but Environment Canada upgraded their watch to a warning at around 12:30 p.m.