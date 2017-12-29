Kelly Marie Tran, ‘Last Jedi’ actor, faces racist online harassment
Asian-American actor Kelly Marie Tran, who stars as Rose Tico in the Star Wars franchise’s latest film The Last Jedi, has been facing intense online harassment from purported fans.
Ever since the movie’s release on Dec. 15, Tran has been on the receiving end of some brutal online comments.
Last week, the Rose Tico page of the Star Wars-oriented reference site Wookieepedia (modelled after the user-generated Wikipedia) was altered by an unknown user into a melange of racist statements. [You can see the page, unedited, at that link. Be warned, there is foul language.]
The anonymous person renamed Rose Tico to “Ching Chong Wing Tong,” and referred to her as “stupid, autistic and retarded.”
Rose Tico’s homeworld — actually called Hays Minor — was renamed “Ching Chong China.” The user also attributed a fake quote to Rose: “Heil Hitler and I don’t know why I was casted in a good movie like Star Wars.”
The page has since been changed back and it is now locked, preventing any further editing, says Fandom, the company in charge of Wookieepedia.
“Fandom has a zero-tolerance policy for vandalism, inclusive of racism and harassment,” said a company rep. “The wiki admins take this very seriously and took the steps to resolve this situation as quickly as possible, including escalation to our team, and subsequent lockdown. This lockdown will remain for the foreseeable future and we will be closely monitoring activity on this wiki.”
Fandom tracked down the user as well, who has now been banned from Wookieepedia and any other wiki site. His or her name has not been released.
Other trolls have been insulting Tran on Twitter.
Tran seems to be taking the online harassment in stride, and posted a positive message to her Instagram page.
A few days ago, I was at a pub eating pie with a friend, when this DELIGHTFUL group of people came in. They sat down at the table next to me and started discussing The Last Jedi — in minute detail. My friend started filming as I listened, and she captured my reaction as they discussed Rose. 😭🌹 After lots of creepy listening — and eating 🥧😬 — I awkwardly walked over to introduce myself. They couldn’t be more lovely. What an incredible moment in a string of incredible moments I’ve been experiencing lately. ❤️ In my 8 years as a struggling actor, I came to the realization that the hardest thing to obtain from another human being is their genuine interest. Sometimes, getting someone to listen to your story — your idea — is really hard. It’s pretty impossible for a movie to get made, and there are many stories that don’t make it into a book or a film or a television show. I know how lucky I am to be a part of something that people love, to be able to act and tell stories at all. And one of my greatest joys has been creepily listening to conversations about TLJ when I’m out and about. 😬🤓 Regardless of opinion or preference, it’s still a topic of discussion. And no matter who we are, no matter where we’re from, if we can really listen and have a conversation about something — anything — it can really open up a door. It can open us up to new ideas and new understanding. So thanks, wonderful people, for watching and dissecting and discussing. It makes me happy to know that we made something that’s starting a dialogue. My heart is so full, and my goals are so clear. Let’s tell more stories. Let’s have more conversations. Let’s get to know lives and worlds different from our own. And most of all — let’s open our hearts and accept our differences. More love, less hate. Also, more pies, because THEY ARE AMAZING. 🥧❤️💁🏻🙃 PS @catmahoney87 — thanks for not thinking it was creepy when I went through my insta tags to find this photo so I could write about this moment. 😂❤️
Tran, 28, is Vietnamese-American, and the first woman of Asian descent to have a leading role in the Star Wars franchise.Follow @CJancelewicz
