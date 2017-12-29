Hamilton police looking for persons of interest in downtown stabbing
Hamilton police have released a surveillance video as they investigate a downtown stabbing that occurred on Boxing Day.
Police are hoping the video, which shows two men standing in an intersection, will help identify the persons of interest.
Investigators have not identified these individuals as suspects, nor have they clarified why they are being sought in the investigation.
The victim, a 54-year-old man, was found in a snowbank near Robinson and MacNab streets just after midnight on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital with three stab wounds in his back and remains in stable condition.
Police believe the incident was not a random attack.
