Chicago Blackhawks
December 29, 2017 2:02 pm

Edmonton Oilers finally have D intact as they host Chicago

By Radio Host  630CHED

New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) makes the save as Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) picks up the rebound during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
It’s the D the Edmonton Oilers have been waiting for all season long.

With Oscar Klefbom returning from a three-game absence to deal with a shoulder injury, the Oilers will have their top six defencemen in action Friday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It’s a big positive for us. It’s a group that we had envisioned playing together for a long time,” head coach Todd McLellan said.

“Obviously, throughout the summer, we knew Sekera would be out for a while. It ended up being a little longer than we thought. We’re excited to get the group back. We have to keep in mind that Klef has been out for a bit. Sekera is just getting his feet wet and underneath him. They’re trying to evolve now and get accustomed to their partners.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera returns from torn ACL

Klefbom received an injection to deal with a nagging shoulder problem.

“Since late August,” Klefbom said when asked if this is the best he’s felt in a long time.

“It feels a lot better. I feel close to 100 per cent. I just want to get out there and play.”

READ MORE: Oscar Klefbom ready to return after missing 3 Edmonton Oilers games

The Oilers have gone 7-4-0 in December and have won three straight at home. They’re five points out of a playoff spot.

“The biggest thing we need to work on is our starts,” winger Jujhar Khaira said. “This is a huge game for us. We can’t give away points.”

Watch below: Klefbom practised with the Oilers on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game. He spoke to reporters Thursday.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Lucic – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Maroon – Nugent-Hopkins – Caggiula

Khaira – Draisaitl – Strome

Cammalleri – Letestu – Kassian

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Sekera – Benning

Talbot

Catch the Oilers and Blackhawks on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

