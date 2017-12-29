Edmonton Oilers finally have D intact as they host Chicago

It’s the D the Edmonton Oilers have been waiting for all season long.

With Oscar Klefbom returning from a three-game absence to deal with a shoulder injury, the Oilers will have their top six defencemen in action Friday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It’s a big positive for us. It’s a group that we had envisioned playing together for a long time,” head coach Todd McLellan said.

“Obviously, throughout the summer, we knew Sekera would be out for a while. It ended up being a little longer than we thought. We’re excited to get the group back. We have to keep in mind that Klef has been out for a bit. Sekera is just getting his feet wet and underneath him. They’re trying to evolve now and get accustomed to their partners.”

Klefbom received an injection to deal with a nagging shoulder problem.

“Since late August,” Klefbom said when asked if this is the best he’s felt in a long time.

“It feels a lot better. I feel close to 100 per cent. I just want to get out there and play.”

The Oilers have gone 7-4-0 in December and have won three straight at home. They’re five points out of a playoff spot.

“The biggest thing we need to work on is our starts,” winger Jujhar Khaira said. “This is a huge game for us. We can’t give away points.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Lucic – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Maroon – Nugent-Hopkins – Caggiula

Khaira – Draisaitl – Strome

Cammalleri – Letestu – Kassian

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Sekera – Benning

Talbot

