Dieppe changes New Year’s Eve venue due to extreme cold
A A
New Year’s Eve just got a little bit warmer for those celebrating in Dieppe, N.B.
The city announced on Friday that it’ll be moving its official New Year’s Eve celebrations indoors as a result of the extreme cold forecasted for the region.
READ MORE: New Year’s Eve fireworks on Parliament Hill still on track, live music cancelled
As a result, musical performances by Nobie Jones Band, the BackYard Devils and Izabelle will take place inside the Wingate Hotel at 69 Marché Street.
Don’t worry, fireworks are still set to light up the sky at midnight.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.