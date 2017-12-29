Canada
December 29, 2017 1:42 pm

Dieppe changes New Year’s Eve venue due to extreme cold

New Year’s Eve just got a little bit warmer for those celebrating in Dieppe, N.B.

The city announced on Friday that it’ll be moving its official New Year’s Eve celebrations indoors as a result of the extreme cold forecasted for the region.

As a result, musical performances by Nobie Jones Band, the BackYard Devils and Izabelle will take place inside the Wingate Hotel at 69 Marché Street.

Don’t worry, fireworks are still set to light up the sky at midnight.

