Saskatoon man killed in Alberta collision worked as paramedic in Bonnyville

A 41-year-old Saskatoon man who died in an eastern-Alberta collision Wednesday morning has been identified as Cameron Michael Griffiths, a member of the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority.

Griffiths died when the SUV he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Highway 897 near Marwayne, Alta.

The RCMP believe Griffiths’ vehicle lost control and collided with the truck. Police said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

While he lived in Saskatoon, Griffiths worked for the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority.

“In the short time that Cameron has been with us he became a key part of our EMS family,” regional fire chief Brian McEvoy said.

“His positive attitude towards his job was infectious. He took great joy from being able to serve the community and will be greatly missed by all who knew him and by many he helped that never knew his name.”

On Wednesday night, Griffiths’ wife, Jaimie Griffiths, posted a Facebook message:

“Cameron was killed in a car accident his a.m. on his way to work doing what he loves to do. I appreciate the love and support from each and every one of you. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

The Alberta HELP Fund is taking donations for Griffiths’ family until noon on Jan. 4. The fund is a private crowdfunding tool set up by the Alberta Paramedic Association to help the families of EMS employees who have experienced tragedies.

A celebration of life is scheduled on Jan. 2 in Saskatoon for Griffiths.

Four other people who were inside the pickup truck involved in Wednesday’s collision were taken to hospital. A woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance and three other adults were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a male, was not injured.