Saskatoon man dies, 4 in hospital after crash in east-central Alberta

A 41-year-old Saskatoon man has died after the SUV he was driving collided with a pickup truck near Marwayne, Alta. on Wednesday morning.

The RCMP said they were called to a crash on Highway 897 shortly after 9:30 a.m. Police believe the SUV was headed north on the highway when it lost control and collided with a pickup truck headed south. They said the road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

The driver was the only person in the SUV and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Four passengers in the pickup truck were taken to hospital. A woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance and three other adults were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a male, was not injured.

Traffic on Highway 897 was rerouted for several hours following the crash, but on Wednesday afternoon, police said normal traffic had resumed.

While an investigation into what happened is ongoing, police said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

Marwayne, Alta. is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton and about 330 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.