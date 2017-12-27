Update: Six patients transported to hospital after crash closes Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke

BC Emergency Health Services says six patients have been transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on the Trans Canada highway near Three Valley Gap on Wednesday afternoon.

Two patients are in critical condition.

An air ambulance and three ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

DriveBC says highway one is closed in both directions 19 kilometres west of Revelstoke because of a vehicle incident.

Highway cams show traffic at a standstill.

The estimated time of opening is 5 p.m.

A traffic analyst is on the scene and an investigation is in progress.

No detour is available.

More details to come