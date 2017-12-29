Halifax police investigating alleged sexual assault involving taxi driver

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are investigating an alleged sexual and physical assault involving a cab driver and his female passenger.

According to police, at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, a cab driver drove a passenger to a residence in Dartmouth and allegedly assaulted her.

The woman sustained non-life threatening facial injuries as a result of the incident.

Police received a report the next day and are investigating but have limited details about the alleged incident.

A police spokeswoman told the Canadian Press that no arrest has been made.

Justin Ghosn, CEO of Yellow Cab, confirmed to Global News that the police had contacted him on Friday but said that they’re unable to confirm that anything happened or that any alleged incident involved one of their drivers.

Ghosn said that the company will provide records to investigators.

“We do our best to accommodate police with any questions they have,” said Ghosn.

HRP released a statement about their investigation on Friday.

“Sexual assault investigations are very complex. We recognize that reporting a sexual assault to anyone, let alone police, can be difficult,” read the news release.

“We are committed to respecting a victim’s rights, and as part of our victim-centered, trauma-informed approach to sexualized violence, we work closely with victims to ensure they’re willing to proceed with a police investigation, which includes giving a statement about the incident and providing a description of the suspect if possible.”

— with files from Natasha Pace and the Canadian Press