Freezing rain warning issued for Fraser Valley with more snow expected
A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley, along with a snowfall warning and a winter storm warning.
Freezing rain began falling in Abbotsford and Chilliwack on Thursday afternoon, and Environment Canada says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
The City of Chilliwack says crews are working around the clock to help keep conditions safe.
In the Fraser Valley, more snow is expected to fall on Friday.
The heavy snow and freezing rain that began falling on the Fraser Valley Thursday is forecast to ease by the evening. However, another period of snow and freezing rain is poised to return to these regions on Friday.
Environment Canada says the western and central Fraser Valley will see more freezing rain, while the eastern Fraser Valley will likely receive more heavy snow.
Precipitation will begin in the form of freezing rain or rain over the western and central valley Friday afternoon then change over to snow late Friday night. Snowfall accumulations over these regions will vary, but the eastern Fraser Valley could see snowfall accumulations well over 15 centimetres by Saturday morning.
Conditions will gradually improve on Saturday.
The highways are also being hit hard by a strong winter storm.
Officials are advising motorists to delay travelling on the Sea to Sky or the Coquihalla unless absolutely necessary.
There have already been a number of accidents and conditions are very poor.
