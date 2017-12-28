Canada
December 28, 2017 2:58 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 3:01 pm

Natural gas consumption record set in Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

SaskEnergy says a natural gas consumption record was set in Saskatchewan, due in part to the extreme cold weather.

File / Global News
A A

Extreme cold temperatures have contributed to record natural gas consumption in Saskatchewan.

SaskEnergy said 1.43 PetaJoules (PJ) of natural gas was consumed in the 24-hour period between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan remains under a deep freeze

This breaks previous records set on Dec. 24 and 25.

All three records from this month surpass the 1.33 PJ record set on Jan. 12.

A PetaJoule is equivalent to one million GigaJoules (GJ) of natural gas. The average home in Saskatchewan uses approximately 102 GJ of natural gas yearly.

SaskEnergy officials said high consumption from industrial customers and power plants also contributed to the natural gas record.

They added that the company’s delivery system is designed to bring on additional capacity on peak demand days.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Extreme Cold Temperatures
Extreme Cold Temperatures Saskatchewan
Extreme cold weather
Extreme Cold Weather Saskatchewan
Natural Gas
Saskatchewan Natural Gas
Saskatchewan Natural Gas Record
SaskEnergy
SaskEnergy Natural Gas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News