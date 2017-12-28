Natural gas consumption record set in Saskatchewan

Extreme cold temperatures have contributed to record natural gas consumption in Saskatchewan.

SaskEnergy said 1.43 PetaJoules (PJ) of natural gas was consumed in the 24-hour period between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

This breaks previous records set on Dec. 24 and 25.

All three records from this month surpass the 1.33 PJ record set on Jan. 12.

A PetaJoule is equivalent to one million GigaJoules (GJ) of natural gas. The average home in Saskatchewan uses approximately 102 GJ of natural gas yearly.

SaskEnergy officials said high consumption from industrial customers and power plants also contributed to the natural gas record.

They added that the company’s delivery system is designed to bring on additional capacity on peak demand days.