Power-use record broken in Saskatchewan during cold snap

As extreme cold warnings gripped Saskatchewan this week, the province broke a record for power use and matched another one-day record for natural gas use both set last month.

According to SaskPower, at 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Saskatchewan homes and businesses reached 3,747 megawatts of power, breaking the 3,726 MW record on Dec. 16., when the temperature dipped to -31 C. Prior to that, the highest peak was 3.710 MW four days earlier.

The Crown corporation said the record increased by 37 MW in the past month or the equivalent electricity to power 37,000 homes.

SaskEnergy said it has delivered 1.33 petajoules of natural gas over the past 24 hours. The record set on Dec. 16 was the same amount.

Saskatchewan has consistently broken power and natural gas records over the last few years as the population increases.