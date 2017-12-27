Saskatoon shelters full as homeless seek relief from bitter cold

Saskatoon’s homeless shelters are having to contend with bitter temperatures and are reaching their limits, but those in need will continue to be taken in.

“We’re at capacity in that our shelters our full, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t take more people,” Leanne McIntyre, the frontline manager at the Lighthouse, said.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning continued for most of Saskatchewan

The Lighthouse is part of the province’s cold weather strategy, which aims to provide everyone with a warm place to stay during periods of extreme cold.

The strategy also helps protect people who may have been previously banned from the shelter due to prior incidences and ensures people won’t be turned away due to intoxication.

“When it’s this cold we’ll let anyone and everyone in. For those of our folks that are banned that come in, we open up the lounge area and have them sleep in there where we have cameras and can monitor a little bit better,” McIntyre said.

Inside the Lighthouse, they try to make sure they clients have something to do.

“We bring the TV out, we’ve got movies and different things like that, there’s cards, crib boards. So they play games, play some cards, watch TV, just hang out,” McIntyre said.

READ MORE: Unusually long cold snap lingers over much of Canada, spreading to Maritimes

Along with the Lighthouse, those in need can reach out to the Salvation Army which provides emergency services and referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Other warming locations include the Friendship Inn, Saskatoon Public Library branches, the Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre, the Westside Saskatoon Community Clinic, the Switch Clinic, the Bridge Fellowship Centre, CUMFI and AIDS Saskatoon. As well, EGADZ will take in youth.

The extreme cold is expected to last into the new year.

If you see someone in need of shelter you are asked to contact the Ministry of Social Services, community agencies or 911.