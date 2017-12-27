Highway 33 temporarily closed due to multiple vehicle collisions

Kelowna RCMP say it has temporarily closed highway 33 east of Kelowna in both directions due to multiple vehicle collisions.

In one of the accidents a vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming vehicle .

The two occupants of each vehicle did not suffer serious injuries.

A tow truck is on scene and traffic is backed up for several kilometres.

The collisions prompted the RCMP in the Central Okanagan to urge motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the changing road and weather conditions.

“Our crews have responded to crash after crash along Highway 33 east of Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

“Officers responding to these crashes describe the conditions in the area as extremely icy, which has seriously affected drivers’ ability to stop and steer.”

O’Donaghey said the temporary closure is to allow crews to safely extract occupants from their vehicles and to investigate and clear the scenes.

“RCMP in Lake Country are also reporting multiple collisions in their jurisdiction, which they believe are directly related to deteriorating roadway conditions,” added O’Donaghey.