Prince Albert, Sask. cab driver fights off robber
A Prince Albert, Sask., cab driver received minor injuries fighting off a would-be robber.
Police said they were called to a disturbance just before 2 a.m. CT on Dec. 26 in the 1200-block of 28 Street East.
Officers said they arrived at a parking lot at an apartment complex to find a man and woman fighting in the rear of a taxi.
The driver told police that a woman had threatened him with a knife and demanded money.
A struggle then happened and the driver was able to take the knife from the woman.
He suffered minor cuts to his hands and face.
The 26-year-old Prince Albert woman has been charged with robbery with violence.
She was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.
