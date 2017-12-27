Prince Albert, Sask. cab driver fights off robber

A Prince Albert, Sask., cab driver received minor injuries fighting off a would-be robber.

Police said they were called to a disturbance just before 2 a.m. CT on Dec. 26 in the 1200-block of 28 Street East.

READ MORE: Cocaine, sawed-off rifle seized in Prince Albert, Sask. hotel room

Officers said they arrived at a parking lot at an apartment complex to find a man and woman fighting in the rear of a taxi.

The driver told police that a woman had threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

A struggle then happened and the driver was able to take the knife from the woman.

He suffered minor cuts to his hands and face.

The 26-year-old Prince Albert woman has been charged with robbery with violence.

She was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.