Police seize fentanyl, charge 3 in Saskatoon trafficking bust

Three people have been charged in a fentanyl trafficking bust in Saskatoon.

Members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) said they witnessed what appeared to be a drug transaction taking place on Dec. 22.

Officers arrested two men at a parking lot in the 1500-block of 8th Street East.

Police said a search of a 53-year-old man turned up more than $1,500 and a fentanyl pill was found on a 31-year-old man.

Officers also seized a 2010 Dodge Ram truck.

SIDEST members then searched a home in the 2000-block of Wilson Crescent where they said they seized 55 fentanyl pills, 16 diazepam pills, a cocaine press, and other drug paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the home and charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

The 53-year-old man is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of diazepam for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The man found with the fentanyl pill has been charged with possession.