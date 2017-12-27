ICBC reminds drivers to stay safe on New Year’s Eve

ICBC is reminding drivers to plan ahead this New Year’s Eve to make sure they get home safely.

Spokesperson Joanna Linsangan says hundreds of crashes occur across B.C. every year on the holiday.

“Looking at last year alone, we did see about 620 crashes occur throughout the province, just on New Year’s Eve and that resulted in about 170 injuries and one fatality,” said Linsangan.

“So those are very serious numbers.”

She said accidents caused by drunk driving are preventable and can be avoided by using cabs or transit, which is free on New Year’s Eve, or by choosing a designated driver.

Linsangan said people hosting parties can also take steps to ensure the safety of their guests. She encouraged hosts to consider serving non-alcoholic beverages and food to go with alcoholic drinks, and to monitor the alcohol consumption of their guests.

“So don’t push the drinks, serve in potentially smaller cups, and let the glass go empty before you refill. And then make sure, you know, before they head out that door, look after your guests, make sure that they do have a safe ride home,” said Linsangan.

She said hosts can make sure someone who’s had too much to drink is going home with someone else, or call them a cab.

“Or you can also offer to have them stay over for the night.”

Linsangan said designated drivers should remember their defensive driving skills while out on the road. She added that police will be out on New Year’s Eve doing road checks to make sure that the roads are safe for everyone.