OPP seeking suspect in vehicle theft and attempted kidnapping in Fergus

Wellington County OPP are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicle theft and possible kidnapping on Christmas Day in Fergus.

Investigators say the child’s mother was inside a gas station on St. David Street North in Fergus around 7 p.m on Christmas evening when an unknown suspect hopped into her unlocked and running vehicle while her young child was still in the car seat.

Witnesses at the scene tried to intervene but the suspect began driving north on Highway 6.

A short time later, officers recovered the Grey Chevrolet Impala that was left abandoned on Highway 6 near Sideroad 19 and found the child safe and unharmed inside.

The suspect has not yet been located but video surveillance caught his likeness. He’s being described as a Caucasian man with a medium build and is seen wearing a black coat over a grey jacket with light-coloured pants, black and white running shoes, and a grey Puma “beanie-style” toque.

He also attempted to conceal his face with a wrap-style scarf that possibly has a skull print.

Police said an unknown accomplice who assisted the suspect was driving a white passenger vehicle similar to that of a Kia Soul.

OPP are asking anyone who may recognize this suspect to contact them, and are also reminding drivers to secure their cars and valuables.