Crime
December 26, 2017 10:43 am
Updated: December 26, 2017 11:16 am

OPP seeking suspect in vehicle theft and attempted kidnapping in Fergus

By Anchor  CJOY

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Wellington County OPP
A A

Wellington County OPP are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicle theft and possible kidnapping on Christmas Day in Fergus.

Story continues below

Investigators say the child’s mother was inside a gas station on St. David Street North in Fergus around 7 p.m on Christmas evening when an unknown suspect hopped into her unlocked and running vehicle while her young child was still in the car seat.

READ MORE : Crash closes Hwy. 6 north of Guelph

Witnesses at the scene tried to intervene but the suspect began driving north on Highway 6.

A short time later, officers recovered the Grey Chevrolet Impala that was left abandoned on Highway 6 near Sideroad 19 and found the child safe and unharmed inside.

READ MORE : Shelburne teenager named victim of deadly Christmas Day collision

The suspect has not yet been located but video surveillance caught his likeness. He’s being described as a Caucasian man with a medium build and is seen wearing a black coat over a grey jacket with light-coloured pants, black and white running shoes, and a grey Puma “beanie-style” toque.

He also attempted to conceal his face with a wrap-style scarf that possibly has a skull print

26 DEC 2017 – Car Theft LP17373366 surveillance photo 1

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Wellington County OPP
26 DEC 2017 – Car Theft LP17373366 surveillance photo 2
26 DEC 2017 – Car Theft LP17373366 comparable photo 3

A sample of the beanie the suspect was seen wearing.

26 DEC 2017 – Car Theft LP17373366 comparable photo 4

The suspect may have been trying to cover his face with this scarf.

Police said an unknown accomplice who assisted the suspect was driving a white passenger vehicle similar to that of a Kia Soul.

OPP are asking anyone who may recognize this suspect to contact them, and are also reminding drivers to secure their cars and valuables.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Elmira
Elora
fergus
Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Wellington County

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News