Shelburne teenager named victim of deadly Christmas Day collision

A teenage girl from Shelburne has been named as the victim of a deadly crash outside of Orangeville on Christmas Day.

OPP say the teenager was travelling east on Dufferin County Road 109 around 1:15 p.m when she crossed into the oncoming lane and sideswiped a pickup truck.

Erin Eidt, 17, of Shelburne was the lone occupant of her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the pickup truck suffered minor injuries while his female passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Both were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

COLLISION; Wellington Rd 109 between East- West Garafraxa Townline and Sideroad 21-22 #Arthur – 2 vehicles. #OPP and EMS enroute. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) December 25, 2017

The roadway was closed for some time while investigators remained on scene.