‘Please help me find my child’: Family concerned for well-being of missing Toronto woman

“Please help me find my child.”

The mother of a missing 24-year-old Toronto woman is pleading for the public’s help in finding her daughter who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Toronto police Det. Mansoor Ahmad said Cheyanna Cooper was last seen Dec. 14 in the Eglinton Avenue West and Gilbert Avenue area, at Horizons Youth Centre where she had been staying.

Cooper’s mother, Michelle Walker, spoke to reporters Sunday afternoon and said she last saw her daughter a few days before her disappearance after she dropped her off at Convenant House, another youth shelter in the city.

Walker said it is unlike her daughter to not be active on her social media or to not check in with family. Her brother’s birthday was Dec. 22, and her mother said she would never miss saying ‘Happy birthday’ to him.

“We used to call ourselves the three musketeers.”

Ahmad said police confirmed Cooper stayed at Horizons for Youth in Toronto on Gilbert Avenue the night of Dec. 13, but her whereabouts after that are unclear.

“She was well-dressed, she was registered at the centre, and people know her there and have seen her there.”

Police are concerned for her well-being as she is also insulin-dependent.

Walker said her daughter came to live in Toronto from Orillia to “experience life in the big city and find a job and grow up and be a happy young person.” She said Cooper had recently been talking about going back to school.

She is described as five-foot-seven, around 130 pounds, with brown eyes, straight brown hair past her shoulders, a right eyebrow piercing and black-rimmed eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black top and a winter jacket. She was wearing her glasses and carrying a purple backpack.

“I urge the public with whatever information they can provide us to get this young lady home to her family for Christmas,” Ahmad said.

Cooper’s family will be putting up flyers in the area and asked for people to check their backyards and to “keep an eye out for her.”

“She’s out there. We’re going to find her and we’re going to bring her home.

“She needs to come home for Christmas.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).