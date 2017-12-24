Male, 33, in serious condition following early morning shooting in Brampton

A 33-year-old male is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Peel Police said officers responded to a call around 6:04 a.m., in the area of Queen Street and Hansen Road.

Police are looking for one suspect in relation to the incident.

The reason for the altercation is unclear at this time.

Officers are canvassing the area for any surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

#Brampton Shooting Information: Call came in at 6:04 am. 1 male victim, age 33 yrs. Shot multiple times. Victim transported to trauma centre with serious but not life threatening injuries. One suspect still outstanding. Suspect described as male, black, wearing dark clothing. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 24, 2017