December 24, 2017 6:10 am

Shooting in Surrey sends one man to hospital

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File/ Global News
Surrey RCMP confirms one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

Officers were called to 105 Ave. near King George Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Mounties say the initial investigation points to the incident being targeted, but not related to related to any ongoing gang conflict.

Police believe a lone Asian man, approximately 5′ 10″ tall, was seen fleeing the scene.

There’s no description of a possible suspect vehicle.

Anybody with any information is asked to call either Surrey RCMP, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.

