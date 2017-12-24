Shooting in Surrey sends one man to hospital
Surrey RCMP confirms one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.
Officers were called to 105 Ave. near King George Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Mounties say the initial investigation points to the incident being targeted, but not related to related to any ongoing gang conflict.
READ MORE: One man in hospital after targeted shooting on Surrey-Delta border
Police believe a lone Asian man, approximately 5′ 10″ tall, was seen fleeing the scene.
There’s no description of a possible suspect vehicle.
Anybody with any information is asked to call either Surrey RCMP, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.