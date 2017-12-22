Christmas parcel thefts caught on camera in south Edmonton

Police hope surveillance photos will help identify a man and woman wanted in connection with a few separate Christmas parcel thefts in south Edmonton.

Officers believe a woman in her late 20s or early 30s is responsible for three thefts in the Hazeldean, Forest Heights and Ritchie neighbourhoods. The packages were all stolen between 2 p.m. And 4:30 p.m. from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, police said Friday.

The woman has a thin build and short dark hair. Police believe she drove off in a white truck.

The man police are looking for is believed to be in his mid-30s, about five foot ten or six feet tall. He was unshaven, has a thin build and short dark hair.

Police allege the man was responsible for two package thefts from homes in the Kenilworth neighbourhood on Dec. 19. The thefts happened between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The suspect drove away in a black Chrysler 200, 300 or Sebring with chrome accents on the front and wheels.

Police do not believe the suspects are working together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.