December 22, 2017 12:10 pm
Updated: December 22, 2017 4:23 pm

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northwest Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of 137 Avenue and 102 Street Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in northwest Edmonton.

Police were called to the area of 137 Avenue and 102 Street shortly before 8:15 a.m. Police said a woman was crossing 137 Avenue from the north to the south when she was hit by a light brown Chevrolet Impala heading east.

Officers at the scene said the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck. She was treated by EMS and taken to hospital.

Police said alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The 23-year-old driver of the car was not injured, police said.

The eastbound lanes of 137 Avenue were closed at 102 Avenue for several hours Friday. The road was open again by 1 p.m.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
Morris Gamblin, Global News

