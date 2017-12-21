Fatal crash near Revelstoke

One person is dead following a three vehicle crash near Revelstoke.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the Trans Canada, about 40 kilometres west of Revelstoke near the Craigalliche rest area.

A female occupant died at the scene and two males were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A dog was also found dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No names have been released.

RCMP say it will take several hours to complete their investigation and the highway is expected to remain closed until 7 p.m. tonight.