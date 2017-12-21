Montreal families say properties damaged by snow, debris from municipal dump

What started as a noise complaint is turning into allegations of property damage by at least three families in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in Montreal’s West Island.

“When is it going to stop? Because it’s not acceptable and it’s a safety concern,” said Nadia Wendowsky, who has a young child and two dogs.

They are complaining about ice and debris falling onto their property from a municipal snow dump, saying it’s causing damage to their windows and backyard decks.

Wendowsky is concerned that the snowy spillover jeopardizes their safety.

“When I’m up at 3 a.m. with my daughter, I hear them reversing trucks, blowing snow,” she told Global News.

“Of course, when the debris is actually hitting our house, we hear that as well.”

She said she’s too scared to step foot in her backyard and is going to have the damage assessed.

The West Island mother said she’s filed a complaint with the City of Montreal in the hopes that they’ll do something about it.

“You have 15 days to send your request to the City of Montreal and then we will do the investigation. It could take three to six months,” explained Philippe Sabourin, a city spokesperson.

He said if the city accepts responsibility after the investigation, it will cover the cost of the damages.