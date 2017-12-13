Montreal snow removal operation begins

It’s pretty tough getting around Montreal these days.

High winds and blowing snow are making it very difficult for pedestrians and drivers. Many sidewalks are covered in snow even as crews try to keep them clear.

Sand and salt are being used around the clock as crews try to keep up. But that is no easy task.

“We have to do it again and again. It’s a never-ending story,” Philippe Sabourin, a Montreal city spokesperson told Global News.

Twenty centimetres of snow fell in the last couple of days making this the largest storm of the season.

City officials expect to remove all the snow and cart it away by Sunday.

The biggest challenge is making sure people don’t leave their cars in no parking zones where the vehicles will have to be towed.

“That’s a big obstacle for us. Because of all those towing operations, that slows down the operation of snow removal,” Sabourin said.

Not everyone is impressed with the city’s efforts. Some complain the clearing could have been more efficient.

“Why not clean it right away you know? They don’t, they take their sweet time,” one pedestrian told Global News in downtown Montreal.

The snow removal operation is expected to cost $20 million.

This year’s snow removal budget is almost $158 million and it could go up more next year. Details of the city’s budget are scheduled to be released in January.