December 20, 2017 5:05 pm

Child rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Saanich

By Online News Producer  Global News

Credit: Neetu Garcha / Global News

A child was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Saanich Wednesday morning.

Police are not releasing many details at this time but the child was hit at the intersection of Torquay and Ash Road at 8:16 a.m.

Witnesses say the child was in the crosswalk on the way to school.

Two cars were at the intersection at the time of the collision but police believe the child was hit by only one of the cars.

The drivers of both vehicles were interviewed by police.

Ash Road is currently closed from Magestic Drive to Tyndall Avenue.

